Report: Wigan Warriors conclude pre-season preparations with dominant result at Hull

Head coach Matt Peet named his strongest squad available ahead of the game, with new recruit and centre Adam Keighran featuring for the first time.

Having all not been selected to face Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue, Bevan French, Jai Field, Willia Isa, Harry Smith and captain Liam Farrell also started.

Bevan French scores against Hull at the MKM Stadium

Winger Liam Marshall did not play, with the club having confirmed the sad passing of his mother, Debbie, ahead of kick-off.

Wigan were under a lot of pressure from the hosts early on but were eventually rewarded for their resilience with 23 minutes on the clock - the only points of the first half.

Loose passes from Field and French previously saw chances go begging for Jacob Douglas and Zach Eckersley respectively, and it was centre Jake Wardle who later opened the scoring.

The reigning Harry Sunderland Trophy winner benefitted from a grubber kick from Smith, with Cam Scott attempting to collect the ball, only to knock it backwards to his own try-line.

Patrick Mago crosses for a rare try during the pre-season friendly against Hull

Sam Walters was introduced in the second 40 for Willie Isa, while Patrick Mago continued where he left off in 2023.

The 29-year-old interchange prop forward extended the lead in the rain just six minutes into the second half, dummying his way to cross under the posts.

French added to the score just minutes later. The half-back pounced on a loose ball following a mistake from Hull’s Davy Litten to slide under the sticks for 18-0.

The tries then came thick and fast during the closing quarter.

Interchange forward Tyler Dupree bagged his own on 62 minutes, charging through a huge gap created by a slick delayed pass from Smith, before young winger Jacob Douglas backed himself to score in the corner – Smith missing his first and only of the clash for 28-0.