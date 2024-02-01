Sean O'Loughlin and Shaun Wane lead classy tributes to Warriors old-boy ahead of testimonial fixture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Peet’s side take on a strong Hull FC outfit as part of their respective final preparations ahead of the 2024 Super League season, while also celebrating the decorated 15-year career of ex-prop Taylor.

Former head coach Shaun Wane and ex-skipper Sean O’Loughlin led the tributes, with the trio having won the double in 2013, defeating the Black & Whites at Wembley before a 30-16 triumph over Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford.

Scott Taylor celebrates with the 2013 Challenge Cup at Wembley

“Congratulations on a fantastic career,” said Wane.

“I know your testimonial has gone well and the people of Hull will know what you’ve done for them and we appreciate what you did for us at Wigan.

“It was a pleasure to coach you and to know you as a man.”

O’Loughlin, who captained Taylor during his two year stint at the DW Stadium, commented: “I want to wish you all the best, I hope you get a great turnout.

Scott Taylor made 54 appearances for Wigan Warriors

"Congratulations on your career.

“You’re a top bloke and it was great to play alongside you and you were a great opponent.

“I know you were a fan favourite wherever you’ve been, so I hope it’s a great day for you on Sunday.”

Wigan Warriors chairman Professor Chris Brookes added: “All the very best for your special day.

“Thank you for all those wonderful times with the Wigan Warriors and also with England.

“Great memories, who can forget us being stuck in that lift in Sydney back in 2017.