Report: Wigan Warriors ease past Castleford with dominant second half display as duo celebrate milestones

Having previously crossed for 12 tries at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Matt Peet’s squad were limited to six during the Round 8 fixture.

Both bagging braces in the victory, in-form winger Liam Marshall celebrated his 550th Wigan point, while stand-off Ryan Hampshire also surpassed 500 Super League points.

Liam Marshall surpassed 550 points for Wigan Warriors following his try in the win over Castleford Tigers

Head coach Matt Peet made several changes to his squad ahead of kick off, with Bevan French named at full-back for Jai Field and Brad O’Neill rested with Kruise Leeming playing the full 80.

England prop Mike Cooper made his return from the interchange bench, while Zach Eckersley featured from the interchange bench for his home debut.

Craig Lingard’s already-depleted squad lost Charbel Tasipale inside the opening 10 minutes of the Super League encounter due to a lower leg injury, while the club announced the release of overseas forward Albert Vete earlier in the day by mutual consent.

And it looked like the Warriors were going to enjoy another high-scoring encounter as French opened the scoring moments later, supporting a break from captain and back-rower Liam Farrell.

However, the Tigers stayed in the match in the opening 40 and soon after levelled the score through Ireland international Louis Senior, who joined the Tigers - and his brother Innes - on loan during the week from Hull KR.

But winger Marshall regained Wigan’s lead and celebrated yet another personal milestone, collecting a smart kick to the corner from Harry Smith to cross for his 14th try of the season, while Rowan Milnes slotted a penalty conversion on half-time for a 12-8 scoreline.

Hampshire then enjoyed back-to-back scores early in the second 40 to extend the lead to 24-8, while it also saw the 29-year-old surpass 500 Super League points.

Marshall then enjoyed his own brace before fellow winger Miski extended the lead, while Castleford rounded off the scoring through Milnes for a 36-14 result.