Reserves game between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos abandoned following serious injury

By Amos Wynn
Published 12th May 2023, 19:56 BST- 1 min read

The match was taking place at Robin Park Arena ahead of the first team fixture between the teams.

A second half injury to the visitors’ Toby Warren saw the game halted early.

On social media, the Warriors posted: “Due to an injury to a Leeds player, the referees and captains have agreed to abandon this evening's Reserves fixture. We wish the player well.”

The fixture was taking place at Robin Park ArenaThe fixture was taking place at Robin Park Arena
The Rhinos shared a further update: “Tonight’s Reserves game was abandoned after an injury to Toby Warren. Toby has gone to hospital as a precaution to get checked over but was talking to team mates before he left. A big thank you to Wigan Warriors and match officials for their help and our well wishes go to Toby.”

Replying to the Tweet, Wigan added: “We would like to extend our best wishes to Toby Warren following this evening's Reserves fixture. We hope the injury is nothing serious.”

