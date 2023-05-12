Reserves game between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos abandoned following serious injury
The reserves game between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos was abandoned following a serious injury.
The match was taking place at Robin Park Arena ahead of the first team fixture between the teams.
A second half injury to the visitors’ Toby Warren saw the game halted early.
On social media, the Warriors posted: “Due to an injury to a Leeds player, the referees and captains have agreed to abandon this evening's Reserves fixture. We wish the player well.”
The Rhinos shared a further update: “Tonight’s Reserves game was abandoned after an injury to Toby Warren. Toby has gone to hospital as a precaution to get checked over but was talking to team mates before he left. A big thank you to Wigan Warriors and match officials for their help and our well wishes go to Toby.”
Replying to the Tweet, Wigan added: “We would like to extend our best wishes to Toby Warren following this evening's Reserves fixture. We hope the injury is nothing serious.”