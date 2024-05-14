Retaining Super League’s superstars is going to help drive sport’s value, insists Wigan Warriors chief
The likes of Jake Wardle, Harry Smith and Jai Field have recently penned new deals with the Warriors, while reigning Man of Steel Bevan French made headlines when he opted to extend his contract until the end of 2028 with a new four-year deal just last month.
French was believed to be the subject of interest from several NRL clubs and was expected to return to Australia at the end of 2024, having made his debut in the NRL with Parramatta Eels before his switch to Super League.
But the 28-year-old gave Wigan the first opportunity to offer him a new contract to repay the club’s faith, despite previously admitting his interest in a return to the competition down under.
And Radlinski believes Super League will see its value grow if it can continue to retain its star players, while St Helens half-back Lewis Dodd became the latest player to agree a deal in the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs from 2025.
“I think every Super League fan would have been happy that Bevan stayed,” Radlinski said.
“Ultimately, that’s going to drive value down the line. I think sometimes we forget the bigger picture stuff.
“I understand the enormity of the decision for Bevan. He’s been here a long time, he’s very close with his family and his mates are at home, so it was always going to be a big decision.
“At the end of this, he’s getting up to testimonial level which is incredible. It was always going to be a big decision.”
Looking beyond his own club, Radlinski says he was also pleased to see St Helens superstar full-back Jack Welsby extend his contract at the Totally Wicked Stadium until the end of 2027.
The 23-year-old England international rejected NRL interest to remain in Paul Wellens’ squad, having won three Grand Finals, a World Club Challenge, a Challenge Cup and two League Leaders’ Shields since his debut in 2018.
“I was delighted when Jack Welsby was retained by Saints, because the last thing we wanted him to do was go over to the NRL,” former full-back Radlinski continued.
“He’s one of the shining lights of the competition and one who we should be raising the profile of and selling the competition on the back of.
“I think that was another shock as most people expected him to go. We should be happy that he’s staying, I’m happy that he’s staying in the competition. It makes us all better.
“I think the more of them we can do, the better. We lost a couple with Kai Pearce-Paul and Morgan Smithies, and it’s great to see them doing so well, they’ve been well received. But it’s not good for our competition and we’ll be fighting hard to try and retain as many as possible.”
