Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire

The Rugby Football League’s compliance department is investigating Danny McGuire’s post-match comments in the aftermath of Castleford Tigers’ controversial defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers’ head coach was deeply frustrated after his side were denied a penalty for an incident that was reviewed during a captain’s challenge. The Warriors were instead awarded possession and scored in the next set through Zach Eckersley, with Matt Peet’s side going on to snatch a 26-20 victory thanks to a 78th-minute try from captain Liam Farrell.

The following day, the RFL’s head of match officials, Phil Bentham, publicly apologised to the club for the ‘clear error’ in the video refereeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuire didn’t hide his frustration in his post-match interviews, saying: “Everyone in the whole ground can see it's a penalty, I'm watching something different if it's not.

"I am going to whinge about the referees because we never get anything. Sometimes you get the home advantage, but we don't get anything.

"Some of the decisions tonight were pathetic. Standard of officiating and some of the stuff - it's getting worse.

"Bring back some older guys like (Richard) Silverwood, (Steve) Ganson and (Russell) Smith, people like that. At least they had guts about them - they didn't get everything right, but they had guts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They (the RFL) can fine me and I'll pay them back a pound a week. It's just not good enough, consistently not good enough.”

That has prompted the RFL to send the Castleford club and McGuire a letter to confirm they are looking further into his post-match comments, with the Tigers boss being initially invited to give his observations as part of the process.