‘I’ve never known excitement like this,’ says Wigan chief as World Club Challenge confirmed as official sell-out
The two respective champions will go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on Saturday, February 24, with chief executive Kris Radlinski admitting that he’s never seen excitement like it during his time with the club.
It will be the highest attended World Club Challenge fixture on English soil since 2011, when Wigan hosted St George Illawarra Dragons.
“It’s magic,” Radlinski, who won 10 major honurs during his time as a player, said.
"Four weeks out from the game, to be able to announce a sell-out is huge for the club, but also for the sport.
"I’ve been involved in the sport and the club for many years, but I’ve never known excitement like this.
“I was at Wigan versus Manly back in ‘87 and I think it’s feeling that kind of sentiment around the place and it’s our job to deliver.”
The Warriors will be hoping to emulate St Helens’ success last year against Ivan Cleary’s outfit, with the Panthers set to link up with Premier League champions Manchester City as part of their preparations.
Penrith will train at the £200million elite training facilities at Etihad Campus alongside time in Warrington, with an opposed session against Sam Burgess’ Warrington.
“Around two weeks after the Grand Final, I started conversations with the chief executive at Penrith and right from that very first meeting, I knew that it was something that they wanted to win,” Radlinski continued.
“I’ve found them to be a very slick organisation and they are coming fully prepared.
“The noise that has come out of there has been hugely positive.”
It has also been reported that the much-anticipated clash could feature on the BBC in a potential huge boost for the sport.
“We’ve got to maximise it, it’s a really positive story for Super League,” the Warriors chief continued. “We’ll find out in the next couple of days.
"When something is on like this, the game that it is, the ground being full - I think everybody wins.
“I know we’ll turn up and put a performance on but it’s up to us as a club to create an event that people will be proud of.
“It’s going to be a wonderful occasion.”