Rising Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba making family proud following recent success

The towering back-rower, still only 19, featured from the interchange bench as Wigan bounced back to winning ways with a dominant 40-12 result in the first instalment of the Battle of the Borough.

With big minutes and a four-pointer, he was named the official player of the match and later received the maximum of three Man of Steel points following the Round 7 clash.

Junior Nsemba scored his first-ever Super League try in the recent win over Leigh Leopards

“It’s been too much for me to handle, I’m a bit overwhelmed,” Nsemba smiled.

“I’m very happy with the achievement with what I’ve done but I’m hoping I can improve and do more things in the future.

“I was talking to a lot of family and friends after; my dad after the game and my mum rang me and she was buzzing.

“They were happy for me and said I was doing them proud, and hopefully I can continue that.

“Everything I’m doing right now I’m doing for my family. I’m just trying to continue that and give everything back to them.”

The Warriors next face Castleford Tigers in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, and a call-up will see the academy product mark his first appearance at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

He said: “It’s known as a tough place to go to. I’ve not played there yet, so hopefully I get my chance.

“I’ve been in the crowd watching the boys in that opening game of the season. It was good to get the win, but watching and hearing the crowd, it felt tough.

“We’re expecting the same this weekend.”

The youngster enjoyed his breakthrough campaign last year with 15 appearances, rising through the ranks after being picked up by amateur club Wigan St Jude’s.

And he admits it’s a ‘blessing’ to be learning from some of his experienced team-mates, including captain Liam Farrell.

“I’ve learned a lot being in the first-team from leaders like Willie Isa and Liam Farrell,” Nsemba said.

“I'm still trying to improve my game and they're still teaching me new things each day.