Wigan Warriors: 21-man squad for Challenge Cup quarter-final tie as prop returns from suspension

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Castleford Tigers.
By Josh McAllister
Published 12th Apr 2024, 12:05 BST
It is the second trip to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for Matt Peet’s squad, having opened their Super League campaign with a 32-4 victory against Craig Lingard’s side.

England international prop Tyler Dupree returns from his one-match suspension, replacing Jack Farrimond in the squad.

Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, O’Neill, Isa, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Chan, Eckersley, Douglas.

