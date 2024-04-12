Wigan Warriors: 21-man squad for Challenge Cup quarter-final tie as prop returns from suspension
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Castleford Tigers.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is the second trip to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for Matt Peet’s squad, having opened their Super League campaign with a 32-4 victory against Craig Lingard’s side.
England international prop Tyler Dupree returns from his one-match suspension, replacing Jack Farrimond in the squad.
Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, O’Neill, Isa, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Chan, Eckersley, Douglas.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.