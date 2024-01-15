Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shaun Wane’s side are still awaiting any confirmation of opponents following last year’s 3-0 whitewash over Tonga on home soil, with Samoan officials having agreed to re-open talks about a series next autumn.

The delayed 2021 World Cup finalists had initially declined an invitation to travel to England to instead opt to play in the Pacific Championships again this year.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones has provided an update on England's 2024 plans

However, Samoa have re-entered negotiations about a potential end-of-season tour, with Jones believing progress has been made.

He said: “We were due to catch up before Christmas with Samoa, International Rugby League and NRL, and that got delayed until they came back from Christmas holidays which is this week, so I'm expecting a call with them over the next fortnight, at which point we'll be able to have a healthy conversation with all the relevant stakeholders.

“I know the IRL have spoken to them and I know the NRL have spoken to them to understand the reasoning behind that kind of announcement as to why they didn't want to come.

“I think they've got some challenges which they want to be heard - one is they'd really like to play a home fixture, which is understandable. And travelling to the northern hemisphere is a pretty big deal for them and it costs money, as Tonga found out.

“We covered the costs for a lot of stuff but in terms of player payments and stuff like that, that's up to the nation to pay, so there's some financial challenges there as well.

“Our priority is to get Samoa here this year. If that doesn't come off, we have to find England some competitive fixtures. What that looks like is to be confirmed.”

Meanwhile, England look set to travel to France for a mid-season test at the end of June.

The fixture release list revealed an international break in the week commencing Monday, June 24, with the game set to take place on the Saturday.