RL Commercial chief names three new potential destinations for Magic Weekend, including Nottingham
Nottingham, Dublin and Paris are among a number of prospective future host cities identified by Jones, with Elland Road hosting this year’s weekend for the first time since its launch in 2007.
Newcastle United’s St James’ Park was unavailable which saw the move to the home of Leeds United, with the North-East having staged the event in all but two of the last eight years, with Edinburgh, Manchester, Cardiff and Liverpool previous hosts of the popular event.
Despite fears it would ultimately fall foul of IMG's desire to axe the unloved 'loop fixtures' from a congested schedule, Jones confirmed the event - which features all 12 top-flight clubs in action over two days - is here to stay.
Jones told the PA news agency: "Magic Weekend is in the calendar for next year. There's a bit of work to do on where and what time, but we are having some live conversations with destination venues.
"We have developed a good relationship with Leeds United and we have a long-standing relationship with Newcastle that is still ongoing.
"Nottingham is a possibility through Nottingham Forest, we've had conversations with Cardiff, we're looking at Dublin and potentially, in the longer term, Paris. We've got to keep evolving and being innovative."
More than 30,000 supporters attended the opening day in Leeds, which saw Wigan Warriors claim a 20-0 win over rivals St Helens, with Jones pleased with the outcome despite many predicting a Magic Weekend disaster.
"When we announced that we were coming to Elland Road there were plenty who said it was going to be a disaster and the worst Magic Weekend in history," added Jones.
"I think we've proved a few doubters wrong, and having 30,000 in on Saturday was a positive Magic Weekend day for us and compared favourably against all of the other Magic Weekend days we've had."
