Jack Farrimond celebrated his Magic Weekend debut with a brilliant solo try as Wigan Warriors defeated rivals St Helens 20-0 at Elland Road.

The 18-year-old academy product returned to the senior side for the first time since July, replacing banned Harry Smith to partner Adam Keighran in the halves for the clash in West Yorkshire.

He showed confidence by collecting his own grubber kick to extend Wigan’s lead in the first half, with Liam Marshall crossing for his 22nd try of the campaign to open the points, and Sam Walters concluding the scoring with his first try in Wigan colours since his off-season move from Leeds Rhinos.

Jack Farrimond enjoyed a try in the Magic Weekend win over St Helens at Elland Road

And head coach Matt Peet was delighted to see Farrimond grab his chance at Super League’s showcase event, which took place at the home of Leeds United for the first time with Newcastle United’s St James’ Park unavailable.

He said: “I think any coach, when it’s a young player that’s trying to break their way into the team and you know all the people that are watching them nervously, and who have supported them through the years, you’re so excited to see how they do.

“Those are the moments as a coach where you get off your seat. I remember doing it watching Sam Tomkins, George Williams Junior Nsemba, it’s when they first burst onto the scene and have those kinds of moments, that’s what really excites you.”

Peet was also impressed with how the teenager stood up defence, with Saints throwing a lot at the Leigh-born youngster in the opening half – but Wigan managed to keep their rivals scoreless across the 80 minutes for only the second time in the Super League era.

He continued: “If you watch that game back, there’s a few tackles that Jack made in the first 25 minutes that if he doesn’t make them in the manner that he does, he doesn’t get his moment to show what he’s about.”

Australian Keighran, who has played in the centres to date for the Warriors, assisted the opening score with a perfect cut-out pass for winger Marshall, while the ex-Catalans Dragons man also kicked four goals from as many attempts in the victory.

It was a new half-back pairing for Wigan in 2024, and looks to stay that way in the short-term with England international Smith to miss a further two games due to suspension.

“I thought they started the game very much in sync, which is reflected on how they’ve practised,” Peet added.

“I thought there were periods of the game where, as I would have expected, they probably disconnected a little bit and I expect them to be better next week, having more time together.

“But I think they’ve worked hard this week with Tommy Leuluai.

“I gave Tommy a call earlier this week and said regardless of how this game goes, I think you’ve coached outstandingly well this week.

“I think he empowered the players, encouraged them, gave them a simple plan and some freedom. I thought those half-backs, and Jai Field, Kruise Leeming, Kaide Ellis and Tom Forber, bought into it, particularly at that starting section of the game.”