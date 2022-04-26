Martyn Clarke

‘A Swanky Doo’ is taking place on April 30 in the Premier Lounge at Leigh Sports Village.

Martyn Clarke, who completed seven half Ironman triathlons in seven days for the charity in December, has helped to organise the evening as he hopes to raise more money.

He said: “The idea came about when Derek Beaumont (Leigh Centurions owner) got involved. He was well into the reasons for doing it, and did the cycling and the swimming with me.

“He came up with the idea of having a fundraiser at Leigh to round it off, with an auction, dinner, dance, DJ.

“I went up to Leeds Beckett University who had lab tested me for the event, and while I was up there I rang Rob Burrow and Lindsey to see if I could drop in. We spoke about the event, and I decided to ask them if they wanted to come to the event.

“They rang me a few days later saying they would love to come, so they’ll be guests of honour. It’ll be a celebration of his career and him as a player.

“I just want to keep raising awareness, and trying to promote the event. It’s not every day you get Rob Burrow, his family, and some of his Leeds Rhinos teammates coming down. We want to make it a great night.

“We’ve got lots of stuff planned. It's a red carpet arrival and a proper VIP reception with black ties. There’s prizes for the swankiest dressed person.

“We’ll also have some photos and videos of what we’ve done, of people taking part all over the world. It’ll be a good celebration for everybody.