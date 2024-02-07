Rob Burrow to be recognised at Super League Grand Final with trophy rename

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award will replace the Harry Sunderland Trophy, which has been presented to the player of the match in the previous 26 Grand Finals since 1998.

Burrow, who represented Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain during a decorated career, was awarded the CBE in the King’s New Year’s Honours for services to Motor Neurone Disease Awareness, having been diagnosed in December 2019.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Super League Grand Final Player of the Match award has been renamed to recognise Leeds legend Rob Burrow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became the first player to win the Harry Sunderland Trophy as the outstanding performer in two Super League Grand Finals, first in 2007 and later again in 2011, when he scored one of the most iconic tries at Old Trafford in the 32-16 win over St Helens.

The ex scrum-half is one of only three players to have won the Harry Sunderland Trophy twice in Grand Finals alongside former team-mates and fellow legends Kevin Sinfield and Danny McGuire.

Sinfield and McGuire have been invited to present the first Rob Burrow Award at Old Trafford on October 14, in recognition of their shared achievements.

Jake Wardle claimed last year’s Harry Sunderland Trophy following Wigan’s 10-2 win over Catalans Dragons to claim their first Super League title in five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “It is an honour to introduce the Rob Burrow Award for the outstanding performer in the Super League Grand Final.

"Rob has transcended rugby league, both with the skill, speed and courage he showed on the field – most memorably with the Old Trafford performances with which he became the first player to win the Harry Sunderland Trophy in two Grand Finals – and more recently with his inspirational response having been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

"This announcement is a show of our gratitude to Rob for being the player he was, and a sign of rugby league’s support to him and his family in the battle against MND.”