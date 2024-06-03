Leeds Rhinos confirmed the passing of legend Rob Burrow on Sunday, June 2

The life of Rob Burrow will be remembered, and celebrated, at this weekend’s Challenge Cup Finals day at Wembley.

Leeds Rhinos confirmed the passing of the rugby league legend on Sunday, June 2, aged 41, surrounded by his loving family at Pinderfields Hospital near his home.

Burrow spent his entire rugby league career with Leeds and helped them win eight Super League titles, three World Club Challenge and two Challenge Cups.

He made 492 appearances for the Rhinos, scoring 196 tries, including one of the greatest ever Grand Final tries to help Leeds win against St Helens in 2011.

Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, just two years after retiring, and dedicated himself to raising awareness and funds for the MND community alongside former team-mate and captain, Kevin Sinfield.

Simon Johnson, the chair of the Rugby Football League, said: “This devastating news has united all in rugby league in sadness and the many others who have been touched and inspired by the courageous response of Rob, his family and friends since his diagnosis in December 2019.

“We will take a little time as a sport to consider how best to remember Rob, and to celebrate his life, at our Challenge Cup Finals Day at Wembley Stadium next Saturday, when Leeds Rhinos will play St Helens in the Women’s Challenge Cup Final.

“We had already committed earlier this year that the player of the match in the men’s Super League Grand Final will receive the Rob Burrow Award – to be presented for the first time at Old Trafford this October.”

Tributes have poured in to remember the former Great Britain and England international, including from men’s Challenge Cup finalists Wigan Warriors.

The club shared: “Everyone at Wigan Warriors is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rob Burrow CBE.

“His legacy will live on through those whose lives he touched, and his story will continue to inspire all.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all at Leeds Rhinos.”

Prince William also paid tribute, sharing in a personally signed message on ‘X’: “A legend of rugby league, Rob Burrow had a huge heart.