Rohan Smith reflects on Leeds Rhinos' defeat to Wigan Warriors at Headingley

Matty Peet’s side booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 18-14 victory at Headingley.

Despite being defeated, Smith was still positive about the game as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought it was a terrific contest,” he said.

Rohan Smith

“It was a pretty open game- it was great conditions for it.

“Both teams attacked it and it could’ve gone either way, and it nearly did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a supporter you can be disappointed with the result, but it was a good game of footy.

“I’m proud of the effort of our players.

“Wigan executed some plays really nicely and in the end that was the difference.

“At all stages during the game it was a good battle regardless of the scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were always two teams going head-to-head and it could’ve gone either way.”

In the latter stages of the game, Leeds had an opportunity to go ahead.

Harry Newman was tackled as he attempted to find the line himself instead of passing to the supporting Richie Myler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s easy sitting in the grandstand saying ‘should’ve, could’ve, would’ve,’” Smith added.

“It’s all happening so fast.

“Bevan French is an expert at interrupting those situations- he has been his whole life.

“It’s never down to one play in a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad