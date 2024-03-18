Rugby league legend presents equipment to Wigan St Patricks following successful sponsored walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group successfully completed their sponsored walk challenge in February, beginning at the Leigh Sports Village where they were warmly welcomed by Leigh Leopards Women player Rhianna Burke and Leigh Leopards representative Steve Quinn, who kick-started their journey ahead of Wigan's clash with Penrith Panthers at the DW Stadium.

Head coach John Bowhay said: “Throughout the walk, all the girls exhibited great sportsmanship and proudly represented their club.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legend Paul Sculthorpe delivered equipment to Wigan St Pats under-13s girls earlier this month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Along the route, our under-13s girls made a stop at one of our sponsors, Nisa Local Wigan, where they enjoyed refreshments courtesy of Gaz, the owner. Gaz and his team at Nisa Wigan have formed a fantastic partnership with our team, generously providing both on-field and off-field kit support.

“Continuing on, the Pats made their way to the DW Stadium, where they were greeted by Danny Fullerton and his team at the arena for some exciting community challenge games. The under-13s St. Pats girls were then thrilled to participate in the guard of honour for Wigan's encounter with Penrith.

“Throughout this action-packed day, the girls had a blast and created countless fun memories.

"We successfully raised good funds,which will go towards our off-field kit and our upcoming visit to the Rhinos Challenge in May.”