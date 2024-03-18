Rugby league legend presents equipment to Wigan St Patricks following successful sponsored walk
The group successfully completed their sponsored walk challenge in February, beginning at the Leigh Sports Village where they were warmly welcomed by Leigh Leopards Women player Rhianna Burke and Leigh Leopards representative Steve Quinn, who kick-started their journey ahead of Wigan's clash with Penrith Panthers at the DW Stadium.
Head coach John Bowhay said: “Throughout the walk, all the girls exhibited great sportsmanship and proudly represented their club.
“Along the route, our under-13s girls made a stop at one of our sponsors, Nisa Local Wigan, where they enjoyed refreshments courtesy of Gaz, the owner. Gaz and his team at Nisa Wigan have formed a fantastic partnership with our team, generously providing both on-field and off-field kit support.
“Continuing on, the Pats made their way to the DW Stadium, where they were greeted by Danny Fullerton and his team at the arena for some exciting community challenge games. The under-13s St. Pats girls were then thrilled to participate in the guard of honour for Wigan's encounter with Penrith.
“Throughout this action-packed day, the girls had a blast and created countless fun memories.
"We successfully raised good funds,which will go towards our off-field kit and our upcoming visit to the Rhinos Challenge in May.”
Great Britain legend and two-time Man of Steel winner Sculthorpe presented equipment to the side earlier this month for the season ahead, with the support of Nisa Local Wigan.