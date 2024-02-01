Rugby League Lions Association’s annual lunch held in Wigan as Offiah and Prof Brookes receive heritage certificates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Offiah MBE was presented with his Lions heritage certificate by fellow icon Billy Boston MBE in one of many memorable moments at the annual lunch in front of a packed house last weekend.

The association was founded in 1945 to reunite players and staff who had been selected for tours and international tournaments held in the southern hemisphere since 1910.

Billy Boston MBE presents Martin Offiah MBE with his Rugby League Lions Association heritage certificate

More than 60 Lions were present on Saturday afternoon, with huge affection for Boston, the Wales and Wigan legend who first toured with Great Britain in 1954.

New Wigan Warriors chairman Professor Chris Brookes also received his own heritage certificate, having toured five times as the side’s doctor.

RL Lions Association secretary John Ledger said: “The luncheon was a wonderful occasion which underlined the value of reunion events.

“There are very few opportunities for retired players to get together and enjoy each other’s company, other than funerals for the older players, and it was great to see so many old friendships being rekindled, and new friendships forged among players from different generations.

Wigan chairman Professor Chris Brookes is interviewed by Pete Emmett with Malcolm Reilly on stage

“All the Lions, from the very first tourists in 1910 through our oldest members Billy Boston, Neil Fox and Lewis Jones to all the players on the 2019 tour, share the same thread of sporting DNA and it’s a real privilege to see them celebrate that common link together.”