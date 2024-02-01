Scott Taylor looks ahead to 'dream' testimonial fixture as Grand Final winner reflects on 'unbelievable' season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ex-Wigan prop, who retired at the end of 2023, will see his two former clubs go head-to-head to celebrate his illustrious 15-year career.

Taylor, 32, made more than 300 career appearances having made his debut in 2009 with Hull KR, winning the double with the Warriors in 2013 to lift the Challenge Cup and Super League trophy under then coach Shaun Wane.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outstanding Contribution of over 200 Super League appearances awarded to Scott Taylor at the Rugby League Awards Dinner 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned home and joined his boyhood club in 2016, going on to enjoy an eight-year spell that included co-captaincy and back-to-back Challenge Cup wins in 2016 and 2017 - the latter over Wigan.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Taylor said of his testimonial.

“When I first sat down with my committee, probably this time last year, we spoke about the testimonial and what we’d do and the big one being the game and who we’d like.

“Straight away, I said the dream would be to be at home against Wigan.

Wigan's Pat Richards and Scott Taylor celebrate with the Super League trophy in 2013 at Old Trafford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a team I had success with and a team I respect so much and still have a lot of good relationships with.

“I’m overwhelmed and buzzing that it’s all come off.

“It’s been a year in the planning for this game and I’m excited for it to unfold this Sunday and be a part of it.”

Taylor made 54 appearances for Wigan across two seasons, featuring from the interchange bench in both successes in 2013.

Reflecting on his time in Cherry & White, he continued: “I really look over the period of 2013 as a real high point in my career, one of the highest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I signed with Wigan to win trophies and 2013 was unbelievable.”

It is unlikely that Taylor, who also won four caps with England, will feature this Sunday, with Hull and Wigan expected to field strong teams for their final preparations ahead of the 2024 season.

The forward also underwent work on his back and nose after hanging up the boots.

“At the end of the day, I think it would be quite selfish for me to play,” Taylor explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wigan and Hull are wanting proper hit outs and it’s FC’s main friendly and the only time they’ll be together before that derby opener.

“I don’t want to be taking any minutes away from a young lad who wants to impress and is trying to stake a claim in that team.

“As it stands now, I won’t be taking much part of it. But I’ll be kitted up and I’ll be a part of it in any way I can be.”

Tickets are still available online and on the turnstiles on the day, with Taylor concluding: “I really hope Wigan fans come across.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re the champions and it’s a Sunday afternoon with the chance to see some quality rugby league.

“I think we’re over 100 so far from the Wigan side of things.