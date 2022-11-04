Josh Addo-Carr went over five tries to help the Kangaroos on their way to the semi-finals.

This result marks the end of the competition for Wigan Warriors’ Abbas Miski, who scored four tries in four games during the tournament.

Australia took the lead after only five minutes, with Addo-Carr crossing on the left side with a diving effort.

Abbas Miski was involved in Lebanon's defeat to Australia (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

The winger followed that up with his second and third before the 20-minute mark.

Ahead of the break Latrell Mitchell added his name to the scoresheet while Cameron Murray went over for a brace to make it 30-0.

Six minutes after the restart, Addo-Carr claimed another to extend Australia’s lead, before Lebanon pulled one back.

Mitchell Moses kicked a dangerous grubber kick through, with Josh Mansour pouncing on the ball.

On the hour mark, Addo-Carr was causing trouble again, as he went over for his fifth of the evening.

With 10 minutes remaining Liam Martin added another to round off the victory for Mal Meninga’s side.

The Kangaroos will now be in action next Friday at Elland Road, in the first of the semi-finals.

