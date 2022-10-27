Rugby League World Cup: Abbas Miski says Lebanon will not be complacent ahead of their final group game against Jamaica
Abbas Miski says Lebanon will not take Jamaica lightly in their final group game of the Rugby League World Cup.
The two teams go head-to-head at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday (K.O. 12pm).
Lebanon look likely to progress to the quarter-finals, while the game is set to be Jamaica’s last outing of the tournament after losing their opening two matches.
Miski said: “We’re definitely not complacent, the coach has already spoken about that.
“We are going to enjoy the current moment but then we’ll get back into work because we’re not taking Jamaica lightly.
“We’ve seen a lot of teams get their pants pulled down in situations like this. They’re a good team with some good players despite having a couple of losses.”
Miski says he is having a great time being part of the Lebanon squad but insists no one is getting carried away in their camp.
“I’m loving it,” he added.
“With the group of boys we have there is a real passion to leave a good mark on this World Cup. That’s our plan.
“We’re mixing with all the fans we didn’t know about and communicating with all the supporters back home.
“If you put that all together then it’s beyond words.
“Hopefully we’ll make the knockout stages. Ireland have a tough game against New Zealand, so we’ll be looking out for that result before our match.
“If everything works in our favour then we will be in the quarter-finals, and the word is that it could be against Australia, but we aren’t thinking that far ahead yet.”