The two teams go head-to-head at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday (K.O. 12pm).

Lebanon look likely to progress to the quarter-finals, while the game is set to be Jamaica’s last outing of the tournament after losing their opening two matches.

Miski said: “We’re definitely not complacent, the coach has already spoken about that.

Abbas Miski

“We are going to enjoy the current moment but then we’ll get back into work because we’re not taking Jamaica lightly.

“We’ve seen a lot of teams get their pants pulled down in situations like this. They’re a good team with some good players despite having a couple of losses.”

Miski says he is having a great time being part of the Lebanon squad but insists no one is getting carried away in their camp.

“I’m loving it,” he added.

“With the group of boys we have there is a real passion to leave a good mark on this World Cup. That’s our plan.

“We’re mixing with all the fans we didn’t know about and communicating with all the supporters back home.

“If you put that all together then it’s beyond words.

“Hopefully we’ll make the knockout stages. Ireland have a tough game against New Zealand, so we’ll be looking out for that result before our match.

