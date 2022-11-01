His sister Zaina and nephew Abbas, who is named after the Wigan Warriors winger, were both in attendance at the Cedars’ victory over Jamaica on Sunday afternoon.

Miski has scored four tries so far in the tournament, as the Lebanon squad prepare to face Australia in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Zaina said: “I was there for his Wigan debut in Toulouse, we did a surprise visit. The team manager helped me to plan it, and it was amazing.

“Now we’ve come back to watch him play for Lebanon and it’s been a great experience.

“It’s all been really good and very exciting.

“We’re supposed to go home before the quarter-finals but I’m thinking we might delay our flights so we can stay and watch it.

“Abbas is the baby of the family, and I kind of helped to bring him up, so it’s great to see him playing because he’s worked so hard to get here.

“Everyone back home is overjoyed, they’ve all sent him videos and messages.

“I got a bit emotional watching. A World Cup and representing Lebanon is just really great.

“We have found out that he’s got a lot of Wigan supporters watching the games.

“We just met a group of boys and they were screaming out ‘Miski’ and they were wearing the Wigan jerseys, so it was really good to see that.

“He’s been training hard, so we haven’t spent a lot of time with him, but we’re looking forward to him coming home for a holiday.”

His 15-year-old nephew Abbas added: “I’m enjoying it. I haven’t seen Abbas play for a while, the last time was when he was in Australia.

“Watching him play makes me want to do the same.”

After losing their opening game of the tournament against New Zealand at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Lebanon overcame both Ireland and Jamaica to book their place in the quarter-finals.