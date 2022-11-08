England face Samoa at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm), after overcoming Papua New Guinea with a 46-6 victory at the DW Stadium last time out.

Young states the support Shaun Wane’s side are receiving is helping to spur them on in the tournament.

“It sounds great (to be in the semi-finals),” he said.

Dom Young went over for a try in England's win at the DW Stadium

“It was another good performance by the boys and I can’t wait for the next game, where we’ll have another tough opponent.

“The start of the game was really positive. We talked about taking it to them because we knew they would come out really aggressive.

“We laid that platform and the fans really got behind us and helped, it doesn’t really get too much better.

“I can’t really describe the feeling, just walking out and hearing the fans.

“It was definitely one of the best crowds, they spurred us on.

“Just representing your country, it was another special day.

“The tries me and Tommy have been getting is just credit to the team and the lads in the spine.

“We’ve got the easy job of just putting the ball over the line, it’s the forwards doing all of the work to lay the platform.

“I can’t praise the boys enough, we’ve got a really quality side.”

Saturday’s semi-final against Samoa will be the second time this tournament the two teams have gone head-to-head.