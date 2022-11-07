Abbas Miski was representing Lebanon, while John Bateman and Mike Cooper were on England duty at the DW Stadium.

Meanwhile, the women’s and wheelchair tournament also got underway last week, with Wigan players involved in both competitions.

Here is how they performed statistically:

John Bateman was in action for England against Papua New Guinea

Abbas Miski (Lebanon V Australia):

The Wigan winger was involved in Lebanon’s 48-4 defeat to Australia at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night.

During the game he ran 66 metres and made one tackle break.

He also completed six tackles in total as his side exited the competition.

John Bateman (England V Papua New Guinea):

John Bateman started in England’s dominant 46-6 win over Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium.

The 29-year-old ran 117 metres and made one linebreak assist, as well as one offload.

He also had one try involvement and made 21 tackles.

Mike Cooper (England V Papua New Guinea):

Mike Cooper ran 117 metres in the victory over PNG.

He also made four tackle breaks, 17 tackles, as well as one error.

Vicky Molyneux (England V Brazil and England V Canada):

Wigan Warriors Women’s Vicky Molyneux has featured in both of England’s group games so far.

In the opening game against Brazil she ran 131 metres, made two linebreaks, and completed two offloads.

She also made nine tackles and provided one assist in the 72-4 victory.

Meanwhile, her performance against Canada at the DW Stadium on Saturday saw her named as player of the match.

She ran 198 metres and made 33 tackles, as well as one error, in the 54-4 win.

Georgia Wilson (England V Canada):

Molyneux’s Wigan teammate Georgia Wilson was also involved in the game against Canada.

The winger was on the scoresheet for a first half try, as well as running 53 metres, making seven tackle break and completing six tackles.

Laureane Biville (France V New Zealand and France V Australia):

Laureane Biville has featured in two games for France so far at the World Cup.

She made 17 tackles and ran 59 metres in a 46-0 defeat to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, she covered just 14 metres in a 92-0 loss to Australia.

Adam Rigby (England V Spain):

England Wheelchair kicked their tournament off with a 38-8 victory over Australia and a 104-10 win against Spain.

In the latter of the games, Adam Rigby scored one and assisted three, as well as making 15 tackles.

Declan Roberts (England V Spain):