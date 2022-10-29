The result confirms a quarter-final tie at the DW Stadium on November 5 for Shaun Wane’s side.

Wigan Warriors’ Kai-Pearce-Paul was among the scorers in Sheffield, while Mike Cooper and John Bateman were involved as well.

The opening points of the afternoon came after only two minutes, with Matty Lees finding his way over the line.

Dom Young scored four tries for England against Greece

Young was the next player score, as he claimed the first of his four tries, with Bateman providing the assist with basketball style pass.

Wane’s side didn’t have it all their own way, as Greece created chances of their own during the opening 20 minutes.

This resulted in a try from Siteni Taukamo, who claimed his second of the tournament, after Pearce-Paul left a gap in the England line.

The Wigan man later made amends, as he assisted two of Young’s try haul in the first half.

Ryan Hall, Tom Burgess and George Williams all crossed the line as well before the break.

Only one minute after the restart, Tommy Makinson scored another for England, following a mix-up in defence for Greece.

Marc Sneyd also added his name to the scoresheet, before Burgess and Hall both completed their braces.

Just after the hour mark, Joe Batchelor made it a World Cup debut to remember, as found his way over on the left side.