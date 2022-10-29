Despite their tournament not yet being officially over, members of the Wolfhounds squad based in Australia have already started to make their way home after flights were booked for them.

For Ged Corcoran’s side to remain in the World Cup, it would take an unlikely big win from Jamaica, who have lost both of their World Cup games so far.

King said: “There’ll be a few people hoping Jamaica don’t win, as a few of our Aussies are booked on flights back home, so they’ve definitely been written off.

Toby King (Photo by Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images for Rugby League World Cup)

"Hopefully Jamaica can use that as motivation, the fact they’re sending the travelling Irish players back home early.

"I’m hoping they might have to do a u-turn. They might be at Dubai and we’ll have to ring them to come back.

"You never know.

"One thing about Jamaica is they’ll scramble really well because they’ve got so much passion.”