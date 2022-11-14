Wigan Warriors’ Vicky Molyneux started for Craig Richards’ side in the loss at LNER Community Stadium.

This result comes just days after Shaun Wane’s team exited the men’s competition at the same stage.

England opened the scoring in York after only five minutes, with Fran Goldthorp finding a gap in the New Zealand line on the right side.

England Women were knocked out of the Rugby League World Cup by New Zealand (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

The Kiwis soon pulled one back, with Amber Hall bulldozing her way through the defence, before Mele Hufanga finished off the move.

Raecene McGregor edged her side in front just before the half hour mark, as she powered her way over the line to make it 8-6 at the break.

New Zealand continued to put England under pressure in the early stages of the second half, which resulted in a try for Otesa Pule seven minutes after the restart, following some great passing play in the build-up.

Brianna Clark then extended the Kiwis lead further, as Ricky Henry’s side truly took control of the game.

Richards’ side continued to battle hard and managed to stop their opponents from scoring any more, but couldn’t truly threaten their try line down the other end.

Despite a lively end to the evening, the result never looked in doubt for a majority of the second half.