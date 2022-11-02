The 20-year-old, who left the Warriors in 2021 to join Canberra Raiders, was in Ged Corcoran’s side with Liam Byrne and James McDonnell.

Rushton states it was a “privilege” to represent the Wolfhounds at the tournament, as he now prepares to link up with Huddersfield Giants for the 2023 season.

He said: “It was good to be back with Byrney (Liam Byrne) and James Mac (McDonnell).

Harry Rushton (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“A lot of people probably thought only one or two in the Wigan system would come through, but a lot of us have done really well, and representing your country is just an honour and a privilege.

“When I was there I was pretty shy, but I’ve got to know them a lot more this time, as well as meeting a lot of new lads.

“No one has an ego in this squad, so it’s been great. We’ve all got each other’s back, it’s a different environment to club rugby.“The experience has been great. It was the first time a lot of us had played for Ireland.

“We are building towards 2025, and we’ve got a young squad.

“In the game against Lebanon, we didn’t play in the way that we wanted to, but against New Zealand we put our heart on the line.

“The fans were electric, and sort of a win-win situation for us. We had nothing to lose and it was probably the toughest game we’ll have in our lives.“We went out there and put our bodies on the line, just giving it to them.

“I had 14 weeks out before our first game, so I was a bit concerned about my fitness but when you go out there, you run on adrenaline.

“It’s all been really refreshing for me. I was getting a bit depressed in Australia on my own, so this has all been great.

“Playing in a World Cup has always been a dream of mine. My dad put his neck on the line when I was younger, driving me to Wigan three times a week.

“It’s been a tough task, and I’m nowhere near making it, but I’m on the right track and working as hard as I can.