The former Wigan Warriors scrum-half, who is now with Warrington Wolves, was among the scorers in England’s 46-6 quarter-final win against Papua New Guinea.

Williams states he loved being back at the DW Stadium and admits Wigan will always have a special place in his heart.

“It was nice to be back and not get booed,” he said.

“I came with Warrington in the middle of the year and got a bit of stick, so it was nice being in the home changing rooms again for the first time since I left.

“I was in the same peg as before, which was quite surreal. It brought back some memories, so I walked out with a smile on my face.

“Wigan will always have a special place in my heart, it’s my boyhood club.

“Regardless of how I get booed now, I’m happy to be home and I live five miles down the road.

"I’ve got great memories from being here.

“I had about 28 tickets for all my family, so they were here in their numbers supporting me. It’s always nice to be back.

“I hope people are starting to believe in this team. We obviously believed from day one. Hopefully we’ve got a little bit of hype behind us, but not too much. We want to keep our feet on the floor and work hard like we have so far.

“It’s going to be a tough test next Saturday, that’s why the second half was so crucial. It wasn't perfect but we had a set for set mentality and that’s what we’ll need.

“Credit to Waney (Shaun Wane) and everyone in the group, the environment we’ve created is enjoyable.

“You come in and you’re buzzing to be there. Hopefully we’re building slowly for two more games and two more wins.