Shaun Wane’s side have won their opening two fixtures of the tournament, and face Greece at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).

Bateman states he’s looking forward to playing in his home county.

He said: “It’s about knocking these wins off and improving as we go along.

John Bateman

“I’m looking forward to going to a different stadium, because I’ve never played there before, so it’ll be good.

“It’s nice to have a game back in Yorkshire. We’ve had one in Newcastle, we’ve had one in Lancashire, so it’s nice to have one in Sheffield.

“I watched Greece against France last week and they gave a really good account of themselves.

“It’s amazing to think you were banned from playing rugby league there a couple of years ago.

“It’s fantastic to see them in the World Cup now and it’s a great storyline.

“I wouldn’t be happy if I was told I couldn’t play, I’d probably move countries.”

England are based at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena for the tournament.

Bateman says he has taken over the locker of one of his Warriors teammates.

“I like to have a little bit of a change up, it’s a bit boring when you’ve done the same thing all year,” he added.

“I think I’ve got Sam Powell’s. It was a bit scruffy so I had to clean it up for him.