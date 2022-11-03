The 24-year-old has memories of watching his father Adrian play at the ground for Wigan Warriors during the early 00s.

Lam is now looking forward to taking to the field himself.

He said: “I spent a lot of time there as a kid watching games, so I’m looking forward to being back.

Lachlan Lam (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“I can’t really remember too much about it, other than actually being there.

“I was 18th man when the Roosters played there (in the 2019 World Club Challenge), and (Luke) Keary was close to not playing.

“It was a pretty cool experience being at that occasion with the crowd and the stadium. It was definitely beneficial to me.

“I’ve done a lot of stuff similar to my dad, and playing at Wigan’s stadium in a PNG jersey is definitely up there with the cool stuff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lam says the PNG squad are pleased by how they played during the group stages, as they set their sights on beating Shaun Wane’s side.

“We ended up in the same position in 2017 and came across England, so for the country it’s massive, and we’re excited to try to get one back,” he added.

“Our first game against Tonga set our standards, and we were pretty unlucky there, but we’ve built nicely through the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was nice to get the zero in the last game, especially in the tough conditions.