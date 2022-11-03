The two teams go head-to-head at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 7.30pm), with the Cedars progressing from Pool C in second place.

Miski states he’s expecting a good test that will only benefit Lebanese rugby league in the long-term.

He said: “I was lucky enough to play them in the last World Cup, and they showed how strong they were then.

Abbas Miski (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC)

“We’ve been watching their games, and they’re the premier team.

“They’ve been good, and have the best of the best, so it’ll be a really good test for us.

“It’s great to take on a team like that for the growth of Lebanon, and we’ll know where we are at.

“We are really eager, but know it’s going to be a really tough battle and are going into it with the mindset to really work for each other.

“We’re not going into it with a mentality of just holding on. We didn’t do that in the last World Cup, or against New Zealand. It’s not in the Lebanese DNA to do that.

“We are going in there to win, and everything else is a plus.

“The boys have started to realise in the last few days that it’s getting darker when you wake up and the days are getting colder, so I’ve warned them, but they are ready for it and have got the right attire.”

Miski says it’s been great to have the support of his family during the World Cup, with a couple of relatives over in England to watch the games.

“It’s awesome,” he added.

“All my family are back home in Australia. My sister (Zaina) is the only one who has been over to the UK for, first my Wigan debut, and now these World Cup games.

“It’s great to have this support, she’s come a long way, so I’m happy to have her here.

“There’s another Abbas too, my nephew, named after me I think.