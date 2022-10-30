His side confirmed a Rugby League World Cup quarter-final tie at the DW Stadium on November 5, after producing a 94-4 victory over Greece at Bramall Lane.

Wane states he’s pleased with some of the things his side did during the game.

He said: “I thought we did loads of good things. The skills we showed were superb.

Shaun Wane

“Credit to Greece they never gave in.

“It was a tough one for us to gain any positive thoughts on it, because if we won easily then people would say we should’ve; if they pushed us close then we would’ve got hammered.

“It was one of them we had to win, and we go into next week with some confidence.

“I’m fairly close to knowing my best team. The last three weeks have been hard, getting game time for everyone, so this week will be easy.

“The spirit and togetherness between the staff and the players is through the roof.

“The feeling last night when we had Kris Radlinski presenting the jerseys to Batch (Joe Batchelor) and Kai (Pearce-Paul), and the way he spoke, made you proud to be English.”

Dom Young was among the England scorers on Saturday, with the winger going over for four tries in the first half.

“He’s playing really well,” Wane added.

“He trains well. He’s very quiet off the field, but when he turns up to games, he knows how to score and carry it in yardage.

“I’ve been really impressed with him, he’s a good kid.

“He’s a talent, there’s no doubt about it. He can score and is very very skillful.

