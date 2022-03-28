Rugby League World Cup: Trophy tour to take place to celebrate 200 days until the start of the tournament

England take on Samoa in the opening game at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on October 15.

With March 29 marking 200 days until that match, a tour is taking place to commemorate this, which includes all three trophies for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair formats of the game, as well as a few familiar faces.

As well as this, a ticket offer is also being launched within the same 48-hour period, allowing fans to buy a Category C ticket for a number of opening matches and get upgraded to a Category B.

The Rugby League World Cup trophies are going on a 48-hour tour

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of RLWC2021, said: “After a challenging couple of years for everyone, it is hugely exciting to be able to take our three unique trophies to each host partner as they put on their own celebration and make a ‘Real Impact’ in their local community.

“The road to RLWC2021 starts now and with this limited ticket offer and exciting new campaign being released, we hope to encourage fans far and wide to be involved in the biggest, best and most inclusive Rugby League World ever to be staged.”

The trophy tour begins at 7am in Newcastle, with tournament ambassador Jason Robinson attempting to kick the Sully Ball, through a giant Rugby World Cup logo floating on the River Tyne.

He will be joined by a number of people from Newcastle’s array of clubs.

Throughout the rest of Tuesday, they will continue through six more host locations, before ending the first 24 hours at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium.

Day two (March 30) kicks off at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

During this day the trophy will make the trip to Wigan, while on its way to the Emirates Stadium in London, which is the final stop.

Fans can follow the trophies across the Rugby League World Cup’s social media platforms, to find out where they are and when.