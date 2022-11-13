Jack Brown went over for eight tries as Tom Coyd’s side overcame Wales 125-22 at EIS Sheffield.

Wigan Warriors’ Declan Roberts was also among those on the scoresheet.

It didn’t take long for England to find themselves in control of the game, as Sebastien Bechara crossed for a hat-trick within the opening seven minutes.

Wigan Warriors' Declan Roberts was among the scorers for England in their semi-final victory over Wales (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images for RLWC)

The Catalans Dragons man finished the first half with a total of four tries, as did Brown, who caused Wales all sorts of problems.

Joe Coyd also crossed for a hat-trick, while Robert Hawkins went over before half time too.

Wales could only manage a singular try through Scott Trigg-Turner, as they headed into the break trailing 70-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immediately after the restart, Brown claimed his fifth, while Coyd quickly got his fourth.

Lewis King then added his name to the scoresheet, before Wales pulled another one back through Gary Preece.

England soon responded, with Brown picking up a loose ball for his sixth.

Nathan Collins added another for England, while Stuart Williams claimed Wales’ third try of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown’s seventh and eighth came ahead the hour mark, as he capped off a fantastic individual display.

Alan Caron grounded another Wales consolation, before Roberts added his name to the list of England scorers.

The Wigan man then claimed another point with a drop-goal.

Wales finished the game with a man down, after Preece was sin binned, while James Simpson and Hawkins rounded off the win for Coyd’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

France now stand between England and the main the prize, following their 84-40 win over Australia.