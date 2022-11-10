Craig Richards’ side overcame Papua New Guinea in their final game of the group stages, to make it three wins out of three.

Wigan Warriors’ Vicky Molyneux and Georgia Wilson were not involved in the 42-4 win at Headingley on Wednesday evening, where Leah Burke went over for a hat-trick.

Amy Hardcastle was also on the scoresheet, as she claimed a brace, while Caitlin Beevers, Tara Stanley and Vicky Whitfield all went over as well.

England Women made it three wins out of three

Prior to that game, England started the World Cup with a 72-4 win Brazil at the home of Leeds Rhinos, before beating Canada 54-4 in the double-header at the DW Stadium.

Richards’ side now head to York on Monday evening for their semi-final tie at the LNER Stadium (K.O. 7.30pm), in what is the second of two back-to-back games at the ground on that day.