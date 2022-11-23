The Wigan Warriors assistant coach was part of Michael Maguire’s staff for the tournament, which came to an end for the Kiwis following a 16-14 defeat to Australia in their semi-final tie at Elland Road.

Leuluai states he has learnt a lot throughout the competition, and would be open to future opportunities.

“It’s been really good,” he said.

Thomas Leuluai says he'd love to be part of New Zealand's coaching team in the future

“Madge (Michael Maguire) has been really good, getting me involved from the start and letting me hang around during the tournament.

“It’s been pretty cool and I’ve learnt a lot.

“It’s good just to connect again with people I’ve played with and being around this group.

“It’s been a good experience but it’s just unfortunate with the way it’s ended.

“I’d definitely do it again. Any time you are asked to be involved with this jumper you do it, because it means a lot to me and my family, with my old man playing.

“If they asked me to be involved again, I’d definitely jump at that opportunity.

“You’re always learning. When you hang around with quality coaches and quality players, you see how they operate and different systems.

“There’ll be things I’ve learnt here that I’ll take back to Wigan, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m straight back to work now, so there’s no rest.”

