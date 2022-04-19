England men kick off the showpiece occasion on October 15, when they take on Samoa at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park, while the women’s and wheelchair competitions start a few weeks later.

The organisers are looking for an eye-catching and recognisable mascot to encapsulate the values of the event.

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of RLWC2021, said: “Whether it is entertaining the crowd or celebrating with some of the tournament’s biggest stars, the mascot will be a hugely visible part of the competition and one that will be seen by millions of people around the world.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rugby League World Cup starts this October

“We want this year’s Rugby League World Cup to be an event that is remembered as one that inspires young people from all walks of life to get involved in sport and live healthy and active lives.

“Therefore, we thought it was only right that our tournament mascot be designed by the very people we are aiming to inspire.

“We are really looking forward to seeing the entries come in and starting the journey which will end with our tournament mascot beamed out across the globe at the opening fixture at St James Park on 15 October.”

The mascot will be chosen by a panel of the tournament’s ambassadors and announced on social media.

The winning designer will receive two tickets to the Men and Women’s finals day at Old Trafford on November 19 and will get the chance to take their entire class at school to another tournament match (excluding finals).

They will also get the opportunity to visit the creative studio and see their entry brought to life as the official tournament mascot.

The mascot competition comes as RLWC2021 relaunches its innovative Education Programme.

Developed by One Community Trust, the resources follow the national curriculum and have the four key values permeating throughout, along with exciting World Cup themes.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Social Impact Director, Tracy Power said: “Children learn, and are inspired, in many different ways and sport can be a brilliant tool to get young people passionate about different subjects, whether it be English, Maths, Geography, Science and much more.

“The resources offer an insight into some of the different cultures and countries that will be part of RLWC2021 providing a really unique learning experience for schools that sign up to the platform.

“RLWC2021 is about much more than delivering the event. It’s about the real impact on communities the tournament leaves behind.

“This work is a huge part of that and taking Rugby League off the field and into the classroom will be hugely beneficial for pupils and schools across the country.”

The classroom resources will allow teachers to deliver themed lessons which capture the cultural and geographical scope of the tournament.

Any schools signed up to the resources by May 31 will be entered into a prize draw where the winner will receive a visit from the three Rugby League World Cup trophies.

Entries for the mascot competition should be emailed to: [email protected] or sent via post to The Mascot Challenge, RLWC​Bonded Warehouse​, 18 Lower Byrom Street,​Manchester​, M3 4AP.