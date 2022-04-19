The winger went over for the first time since his return to action, as he claimed a brace in the 54-10 victory over Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium.

French states he was delighted to be back on the scoresheet, and is feeling like his performances are improving each week, as he aims to find his best form.

He said: “It’s been a few games where I have gone without scoring so it’s good to get back on the mark, and it’s even better that it’s on the back of a really good performance from the whole squad.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bevan French scored a brace against Wakefield

“The fans are always very supportive, and made the moment of my try even better. It was special doing it in front of the South stand.

“Every game I feel like I’m improving. This was probably a test more mentality than anything else because having three games in eight days is a bit taxing on the body. It’s the highlight of my week getting out on the field, so the more matches the better.

“I feel like I had a bit of a setback on Friday just in terms of performance, with a couple of positional changes, so I’ve got to be prepared for that moving forward. In terms of fitness and strength, I don’t think I’m too far off, which is good.”

French was pleased with Wigan’s relentlessness to keep searching for more tries during the huge win.

“I think we were pretty cut-throat with our ruthlessness,” he added.

“We had a pretty good lead and it would’ve been easy just to go away from the game plan, but it felt like we stuck to it and got more points on the back of that, whereas in the past we might’ve made it a bit harder for ourselves.