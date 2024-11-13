Ryan Hampshire lifts lid on future ambitions and Wigan Warriors frustrations as playmaker hits open market

By Josh McAllister
Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 09:33 GMT
Ryan Hampshire admits he is determined to remain in Super League in 2025 following the expiry of his contract at Wigan as the playmaker opens up on his injury frustrations at the Warriors.

Hampshire, 29, is on the open market following a two-year spell back at the Brick Community Stadium, a part of the squad that claimed an unprecedented quadruple in 2024.

He made just 12 appearances across his second stint, and has set his sights on earning a deal in the top flight, while he continues to train with the Warriors until Christmas.

Ryan Hampshire is a free agent after his departure from Wigan Warriors at the conclusion of the 2024 season
Ryan Hampshire is a free agent after his departure from Wigan Warriors at the conclusion of the 2024 season

Speaking with The Yorkshire Post, Hampshire said: "I've got a lot of frustration from how this year went so I've got a lot of desire to stay in Super League.

"I'm trying to get myself fit from my injuries at the moment.

“I'm open to most things but I'm going to be patient and not rush into a decision. It has to be the right move. My first choice is Super League because I still feel I've got a lot to offer at the top level."

An academy product of the Warriors, having made his debut in 2013 against Widnes, Hampshire returned to the Cherry and Whites ahead of 2023, although was limited to game time after recovering from an ACL injury sustained the previous season at Castleford.

He made nine of his 12 appearances in 2024, although continued to battle injuries before suffering a season-ending blow against Leeds in Round 21 - with a sense of regret on a personal level.

"It's been a frustrating year because I got an injury in late April and played on with it all year," Hampshire continued.

"I didn't really give myself a chance to get it right. I came back early and continued to play because I wanted to help the team win games.

"In hindsight, I should have taken the full time to recover and give myself the best chance to perform because I sold myself short massively by playing busted.

"I went back to Wigan to be part of a successful team and we're arguably one of the best in history now. I got to play with some amazing players and under some good coaches.

"It was worth it but I wish I did things a little bit differently this year."

