The 28-year-old, who will be on the sidelines through injury until April, has rejoined the club on one-year contract, with further options in the club's favour for two more seasons.

Hampshire states he’s looking forward to working under Matty Peet again, after previously being coached by him as a youth player.

He said: “It’s really exciting to come back here. The opportunity came around quick, and now here we are.

Ryan Hampshire has rejoined Wigan Warriors

"The club approached me a few months ago, but in the last 12 to 18 hours it really built momentum and then it was done, so it was a hectic day.

"It was an easy decision to come back to finish the story I started when I was younger, so when this came around it was a no-brainer.

"I left when I was quite young, so there is unfinished business.

"I’ve been away at Wakefield and Castleford, so I’m more mature now and a better player.

"When you go to other teams, you might not win as much, so I think I was spoiled here as a young kid.

"Matt (Peet) was my academy coach, so it’s a good move.

"I’ve always kept a good relationship with him, and I’ve gone to him for his opinion on decisions around my career in the last few years.

“I always knew he would get to the top.

"We won a trophy in his first year, which was unbelievable, so it will be a great story to have him coming back here.

"I wasn’t surprised that he got that Challenge Cup because I know how good he is as a coach, and as a person he cares for his players, so if you do that then the rest follows.

"I have a really good relationship, he’s been really good to me since I met him.”

Hampshire says he’s adapting to his new surroundings but is impressed by what he has seen at Robin Park Arena.

"The facilities are unreal,” he added.

"It seems to get better every time I’ve visited, they just keep adding new stuff.