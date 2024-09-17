Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Salford boss Paul Rowley has opted to rest a number of his star players for Thursday’s Super League clash against Wigan.

The likes of key players Ryan Brierley, Marc Sneyd, Nene Macdonald, Tim Lafai and captain Kallum Watkins are all absent, with the clash to take place at the Brick Community Stadium for the final round of the regular season.

With some returning first-team players such as Adam Sidlow and Wigan academy product Amir Bourouh, there’s a core group of reserve-grade names in the club’s 21-man squad.

Paul Rowley has named an inexperienced squad to face Wigan Warriors on Thursday

A win for Wigan would see them claim back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time in their Super League history, while Rowley has an eye on next week’s play-offs, having secured their spot in the top six following the recent 10-try demolition over Hull FC.

The Round 27 fixture has been brought forward 24 hours to Thursday evening, while Hull KR, still in the race for top spot, will host Leeds Rhinos at Craven Park on Friday.

Matt Peet meanwhile named an unchanged squad ahead of the tie, having recently dominated rivals Leeds Rhinos 38-0 in the penultimate round of the regular campaign.

It has also seen the Red Devils, who only have five days to prepare for this week’s game after playing Saturday, potentially give up a home play-off tie, currently in fourth spot. If they are to lose to Wigan and St Helens win against Leigh, they would head to the Totally Wicked Stadium in the play-off knockouts.

Salford 21-man squad: Cust, Bourouh, Partington, Atkin, Shorrocks, Ormondroyd, Hellewell, Sidlow, Morgan, Connell, Wilson, Pye, Bullock, Nikorima, Wagstaff, B.Glover, C.Glover, Fitzgerald, Bardyel-Wells, McCurrie, Gatcliffe.