Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for final round with chance to lift League Leaders’ Shield

By Josh McAllister
Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:19 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 15:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Thursday’s final round of the regular Super League season against Salford at the Brick Community Stadium.

Head coach Matt Peet has selected an unchanged squad to face the Red Devils, with just one point required to claim back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time.

Retro Round will also be celebrated on Thursday evening.

Read More
Super League disciplinary as Hull KR suffer hammer blow ahead of play-offs, six ...
Wigan Warriors host Salford Red Devils in the final round of the regular Super League seasonWigan Warriors host Salford Red Devils in the final round of the regular Super League season
Wigan Warriors host Salford Red Devils in the final round of the regular Super League season

Paul Rowley’s Salford head into the fixture having secured their Super League play-off spot with a 10-try demolition of Hull FC in the penultimate round for a 58-4 score, while Wigan thrashed rivals Leeds Rhinos 38-0.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond.

Salford 21-man squad: Cust, Bourouh, Partington, Atkin, Shorrocks, Ormondroyd, Hellewell, Sidlow, Morgan, Connell, Wilson, Pye, Bullock, Nikorima, Wagstaff, B.Glover, C.Glover, Fitzgerald, Bardyel-Wells, McCurrie, Gatcliffe.

Related topics:Super LeagueSalfordLeeds Rhinos

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice