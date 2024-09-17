Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for final round with chance to lift League Leaders’ Shield
Head coach Matt Peet has selected an unchanged squad to face the Red Devils, with just one point required to claim back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time.
Retro Round will also be celebrated on Thursday evening.
Paul Rowley’s Salford head into the fixture having secured their Super League play-off spot with a 10-try demolition of Hull FC in the penultimate round for a 58-4 score, while Wigan thrashed rivals Leeds Rhinos 38-0.
Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond.
Salford 21-man squad: Cust, Bourouh, Partington, Atkin, Shorrocks, Ormondroyd, Hellewell, Sidlow, Morgan, Connell, Wilson, Pye, Bullock, Nikorima, Wagstaff, B.Glover, C.Glover, Fitzgerald, Bardyel-Wells, McCurrie, Gatcliffe.
