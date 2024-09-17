Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Thursday’s final round of the regular Super League season against Salford at the Brick Community Stadium.

Head coach Matt Peet has selected an unchanged squad to face the Red Devils, with just one point required to claim back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time.

Retro Round will also be celebrated on Thursday evening.

Wigan Warriors host Salford Red Devils in the final round of the regular Super League season

Paul Rowley’s Salford head into the fixture having secured their Super League play-off spot with a 10-try demolition of Hull FC in the penultimate round for a 58-4 score, while Wigan thrashed rivals Leeds Rhinos 38-0.

Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond.

Salford 21-man squad: Cust, Bourouh, Partington, Atkin, Shorrocks, Ormondroyd, Hellewell, Sidlow, Morgan, Connell, Wilson, Pye, Bullock, Nikorima, Wagstaff, B.Glover, C.Glover, Fitzgerald, Bardyel-Wells, McCurrie, Gatcliffe.