Salford Red Devils V Wigan Warriors preview: Here's some of the key information ahead of this Sunday's game

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to build on their 14-12 victory over Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup, as they look to put their recent poor run of form behind them.

Despite Kaide Ellis’ red card seven minutes into the quarter-final tie at the DW Stadium, the Warriors were still able to produce one of their best displays in over a month.

Here is some of the key information ahead of Sunday’s game:

The opposition

Salford have won seven of their last eight Super League games heading into this week’s fixture.

They currently sit fourth in the table on 20 points, with 10 victories under their belt in total.

Despite their strong league form, the Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from their Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Hull KR last weekend.

Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils on Sunday

Tim Lafai and Joe Burgess both went over for consolations in the 28-10 loss at Craven Park.

Key men

Salford have a number of dangerous players in their squad.

This includes fullback Ryan Brierley who has scored five and assisted eight in the opening 15 rounds of Super League.

The Warriors applaud their fans after the victory over Warrington

Meanwhile, last year’s Man of Steel Brodie Croft has provided 12 tries for his teammates so far this season.

His partner in the halves, Marc Sneyd, is just behind him with 10 assists.

The Red Devils’ two wingers certainly know how to score.

Ken Sio went over for 26 tries last season, and has eight to his name in Super League so far this year, while Burgess is someone Wigan fans know only too well.

Another ex-Warriors player in the Salford ranks is Oliver Partington, who has thrived since switching between the clubs ahead of the current campaign.

The coach

Paul Rowley is in his second season at the Salford Stadium.

During his playing career, he spent two stints with Leigh, as well as spending time with Halifax and Huddersfield.

He became permanent head coach of the Centurions in 2012 and was named Championship Coach of the Season in his first year.

After leaving the club ahead of the 2016 campaign, he took over at Toronto Wolfpack.

He remained there for two seasons before departing.

In his first campaign with Salford he led them to a sixth place finish and the play-off semi-finals, where they were defeated by eventual champions St Helens.

Previous meetings

The two teams went head-to-head at the DW Stadium back in March.

Bevan French claimed a brace, while Toby King scored his first try in cherry and white, as Wigan produced a 20-6 victory over the Red Devils.

The Warriors also won all three meetings between themselves and Salford last season.

They initially met in the sixth round of last season’s Challenge Cup, with Liam Byrne, Liam Marshall and John Bateman all going over in a 20-0 victory for Matty Peet’s side.

A month later, the pair met again at the DW Stadium in Super League, in what was a much closer contest.

Jai Field scored a late winner to give Wigan a 30-24 win.

Meanwhile, it was a more straightforward result at the AJ Bell Stadium last June, as French went over for a hat-trick in a 30-12 victory.

Super League history

Wigan have won 48 of their Super League meetings with the Red Devils, with the biggest scoreline being a 70-4 victory back in 2001.

Meanwhile, Salford have overcome the Warriors on eight occasions.

This includes their 2019 play-off semi-final win at the DW Stadium.

Throughout all their meetings, the Red Devils haven’t scored more than 31 points in a singular game against Wigan.

Form guide

Salford Red Devils- L W W W W

Wigan Warriors- W L L W W

Notable milestones

Morgan Smithies is preparing to make his 100th senior appearance for Wigan.

Since making his first team debut against Catalans Dragons back in March 2019, the 22-year-old has gone on to become a key player at the DW Stadium.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s match will be Matty Peet’s 50th as Wigan head coach.

Elsewhere this weekend

Wigan Warriors Women are also at the AJ Bell this weekend.

Kris Ratcliffe’s side are taking part in the finals of Nines competition, with the action taking place between 10.45am and 3.30pm.

The Warriors enjoyed a 100 percent record in the group stages at Warrington’s Victoria Park last month.

They started the day with a 26-0 victory over Leigh Leopards, with two bonus tries for Grace Banks, a brace for Beri Salihi, and one for Kerrie Evans.

That result was followed up with a 29-0 win against Castleford Tigers.

Salihi claimed a bonus try along with Molly Jones and Eva Hunter, while Vicky Molyneux was also on the scoresheet.

They finished the day by beating London Broncos 27-4.

Banks bagged another bonus try along with Emma Davies, while Evans and Cerys Jones went over as well.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Wigan Warriors Wheelchair take on London Roosters at Manchester National Basketball Centre (K.O. 12pm), while there is also a PDRL festival taking place at Belle Vue Sports Centre between 10am and 1pm.

Final thoughts

The Warriors were excellent against a woeful Warrington last week, but now need to build on that performance.

They’re still light in the pack, especially with Ellis’ three-match suspension, but the energy of the returning Ethan Havard is a massive boost.

