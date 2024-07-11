Sam Burgess confirms NRL move for highly-rated former Wigan Warriors forward

By Josh McAllister
Published 11th Jul 2024, 23:30 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 23:34 BST
Matty Nicholson will become the latest Wigan Warriors academy product to test themselves in the NRL next year.

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess confirmed on Sky Sports that the 20-year-old forward has agreed to join Canberra Raiders next season, linking up with former Wigan team-mate Morgan Smithies in the Australian capital.

Nicholson made the switch to the Halliwell Jones Stadium midway through 2022 and has 12-months remaining on his contract, with a fee expected from Canberra Raiders.

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Matty Nicholson will head to the NRL in 2025Former Wigan Warriors youngster Matty Nicholson will head to the NRL in 2025
The highly-rated youngster made just one appearance for Wigan - a 2022 appearance against Huddersfield Giants - and has since made 40 appearances for the Wolves.

He will become the latest Wigan academy product to test themselves down under, with the likes of George Williams, Sam Tomkins, Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart having also played in Australia.

2023 Wigan Warriors Grand Final winning duo Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul also made moves to the NRL with Canberra and Newcastle Knights respectively at the end of 2023.

