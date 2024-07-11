Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Matty Nicholson will become the latest Wigan Warriors academy product to test themselves in the NRL next year.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess confirmed on Sky Sports that the 20-year-old forward has agreed to join Canberra Raiders next season, linking up with former Wigan team-mate Morgan Smithies in the Australian capital.

Nicholson made the switch to the Halliwell Jones Stadium midway through 2022 and has 12-months remaining on his contract, with a fee expected from Canberra Raiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Matty Nicholson will head to the NRL in 2025

The highly-rated youngster made just one appearance for Wigan - a 2022 appearance against Huddersfield Giants - and has since made 40 appearances for the Wolves.

He will become the latest Wigan academy product to test themselves down under, with the likes of George Williams, Sam Tomkins, Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart having also played in Australia.

2023 Wigan Warriors Grand Final winning duo Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul also made moves to the NRL with Canberra and Newcastle Knights respectively at the end of 2023.