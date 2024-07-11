Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Wigan Warriors youngster and England international Luke Robinson will take charge at Huddersfield Giants following the sacking of head coach Ian Watson.

The Giants confirmed the decision on Thursday, with the competition’s big spenders sitting eighth on the table with just six wins from 16 in the current campaign.

Watson took charge of Huddersfield ahead of the 2021 season from Salford, having led the Red Devils to their first ever Grand Final in 2019 and then the Challenge Cup Final the following year, but they did not win either.

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Luke Robinson has been appointed interim coach at Huddersfield Giants

The 47-year-old ex-Wales international later guided the Giants to the 2022 Challenge Cup Final, falling short against Matt Peet’s Warriors at the impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Huddersfield shared in a statement: “Following today’s scheduled monthly board meeting the club has stood down head coach Ian Watson with immediate effect.

“Luke Robinson will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming Betfred Super League game at Leigh on the weekend, neither the club nor Ian will make any further comment.”

Robinson, 39, began his playing career with the Warriors, progressing through the youth ranks before making his debut in 2002 at the age of 17 against Warrington Wolves.

He would go on to make 47 appearances in cherry and white, including the 2003 Grand Final defeat to Bradford Bulls, before switching to Salford Red Devils in 2005.

Robinson, who also won seven caps on the international stage for England, enjoyed his longest stint at the John Smith’s Stadium with Huddersfield from 2008 until retiring in 2015, amassing more than 200 appearances in West Yorkshire.