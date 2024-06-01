Sam Burgess would rather see ‘full-strength’ teams for Wembley amid nervy disciplinary waits

By Josh McAllister
Published 1st Jun 2024, 19:49 BST
Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess admits he would rather see two full-strength sides for the Wembley showdown next week, but accepts the match review panel have a process to follow.

Warriors centre Adam Keighran has jeopardised his chances of featuring under the famous arch next week following his red card during the Round 13 clash.

The Australian centre was sent off for a high tackle on opposition winger Arron Lindop on 69 minutes, with the potential of numerous other incidents to be looked at by the match review panel on Monday ahead of the Challenge Cup Final.

Sam Burgess has had his say on Adam Keighran's red cardSam Burgess has had his say on Adam Keighran's red card
The reigning Super League champions managed to hold out for a 19-18 triumph at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, as Harry Smith’s drop-goal on the half-time hooter turned out to be the difference between the two sides.

Warrington opted to rest up to 12 players with an eye on Wembley, while Matt Peet also gave a handful of his key players a rest, with Jai Field, Jake Wardle, Liam Farrell, Luke Thompson, Abbas Miski and Mike Cooper back in contention for next week’s trip to the capital.

Following the clash, Wire boss Burgess admits he would rather see both clubs name their strongest squads for the tie on June 8, with the NRL winning forward having replicated the success of counterpart Peet in leading his club to a Challenge Cup Final during his debut season in charge.

“There’s a couple of incidents in there. People might not agree with this, but I don’t like seeing players miss finals,” Burgess said.

“It dilutes the contest. We want them to have all the players, we want them to have the best team possible, but there is a match review panel.

“There’s a system and a process there, so we’ll see what they do this week.”

Asked about the Keighran incident, the former England captain added: “I don’t want to add fuel to it, we all saw it.

“I want them to play the full-strength side, I want us to have our full-strength side and I want a great contest at Wembley.

“I want to give the fans what they deserve.”

