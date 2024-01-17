Sam Eseh learning the importance of being a Wigan Warrior thanks to club legend Sean O'Loughlin

Despite only being at the club for a few months, new recruit Sam Eseh already knows what it takes to be a Wigan Warrior thanks to club legend Sean O’Loughlin.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rising prop forward has leaned on the 41-year-old assistant coach during his first pre-season with the club, having arrived from Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal last October - with the option for a third year.

With shirt number 25 for his debut campaign, Eseh has been tipped for a bright future in the game, having been crowned the 2022 Championship young player of the year and later winning his Super League debut in 2023.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old admits he’s relishing the opportunity to ask O’Loughlin for advice, with the former captain having enjoyed 19 illustrious seasons in cherry and white, winning a World Club Challenge, four Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and three League Leaders’ Shields.

“Sean O’Loughlin puts a lot of work into the defensive side of training,” Eseh explained.

“He’s always there to give me a helping hand. I’m always asking him questions and he’s always happy to help me progress.

“It’s nothing major, but it’s about the little things; the way I’m turning when retreating to the line, what side my head is on in a tackle and the difference in where we are on the pitch and how we are defending. It’s those small things that affect the game massively.

Sam Eseh joined Wigan on a two-year deal from Wakefield Trinity last October

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The little things that most people don’t see are the most important to Wigan - that’s why they’re winners.

“Those little efforts made them the best last year.”

Wigan returned to pre-season training at the start of the month and are currently continuing their preparations in Portugal with a 10-day overseas camp.

“I’ve been introduced to the systems and I’m really enjoying it,” Eseh continued.

“I’m enjoying putting together the hard work we’ve done so far in pre-season. It’s enjoyable to be playing actual rugby again, 13 versus 13, and piece everything together that we’ve worked on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a lot more intense than I’ve experienced before. There’s no going through the motions, you’re playing 13 versus 13, best against the best. It’s really enjoyable.