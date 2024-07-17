Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors’ 2024 recruit Sam Eseh is currently plying his trade at Leeds Rhinos on loan, gaining valuable Super League experience including a start in their recent clash against Warrington Wolves.

The young prop, who signed with the Warriors from Wakefield Trinity ahead of this season, is yet to make his senior bow for the reigning champions, having signed on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Wigan boss Peet has been impressed by Eseh’s progression in West Yorkshire, with confirmation that the loan deal will now be monitored on a week-to-week basis, having initially signed on a month’s agreement in June.

Sam Eseh remains on loan at Leeds Rhinos, with a clash against Hull KR next up

Eseh, 21, has made three appearances to date for the Headingley Stadium outfit, who recently appointed Australian Brad Arthur as their new head coach for the remainder of the Super League campaign following the departure of Rohan Smith.

“Sam is still there at the moment,” Peet explained.

“He started for Leeds last week, which is brilliant, to be starting for such a big club and to be playing minutes for such a big club.

“There’s no doubt he’d like to be playing for Wigan at the moment, but it’s a great place to be playing his rugby and a good experience.

“He’s working under some good coaches, now under a new coach, and some good people.

“He’s got quality players around him, so it’s a quality environment for Sam to improve himself and prove himself.

“We want improvements from all our players, from lads who are in our first team and from the lads who are just on the edge of it as well.

"It is a great platform for him to show himself and to challenge himself and we’ll keep in touch with him and let him know how we think he is getting on but Sam is a good lad.”

Meanwhile, Peet has confirmed that France international Tiaki Chan will not feature against his parent club this weekend, currently on loan at Hull FC.

The 24-year-old forward has made six appearances for the Black and Whites to date, picking up one win with an 18-10 result over Leeds.

Chan will remain in East Yorkshire however, having made a good impression at Hull.