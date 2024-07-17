Wigan Warriors loan stance on Tiaki Chan ahead of Super League clash against parent club with Hull FC
And Wigan head coach Matt Peet has confirmed that France international forward Tiaki Chan will not feature against his parent club, currently on loan at the Black & Whites.
The 24-year-old has made six appearances on loan to date, picking up one win with an 18-10 result over Leeds.
Peet has confirmed that Chan will remain in East Yorkshire however, having made a good impression at Hull.
After joining ahead of the 2024 campaign from Catalans Dragons, the young forward has featured twice for the reigning champions in wins over London and Leigh.
Asked if the club would recall Chan at some stage, with 11 games remaining of the regular season, Peet commented: “Potentially. I think it’s the same as lads who are playing in our pathway or lads out on loan, Sam Eseh for example.
“The performances have to merit that they’d come back and add something to the group.
“We watch them every week, they get plenty of feedback and if we felt that they would add something to our squad, we would be bringing them straight back.
“But in the meantime, building some form and some consistency, there’s no better avenue to do it than playing it somewhere like Hull FC.”
Providing an injury update ahead of the upcoming clash, having most recently defeated rivals St Helens 16-12, Peet continued: “We’re good, even the regular bumps and bruises don’t seem to have been a major concern.
“You expect to come out of those games banged and bruised but we came out in good shape.”
